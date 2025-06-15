Former Rangers star appointed new head coach of Italian national team

47 y/o ‘symbol of Italian football’ handed top job

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed Italy head coach.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced the 47-year-old had been handed the reins following Luciano Spalletti’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the FIGC’s official website said: “The Italian Football Federation announces that it has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as head coach of the Italian national team. The Calabrian coach will be presented on Thursday 19 June at 11am at the Hotel Parco dei Principi in Rome.”

Former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed the new head coach of Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Spalletti revealed in the wake of a 3-0 World Cup qualifier defeat in Norway on June 6 that last Monday’s home clash with Moldova, which Italy won 2-0, would be his last at the helm.

Former Leicester boss Cladio Ranieri said he had rejected the job as the FIGC looked for Spalletti’s successor and it has ultimately turned to 73-cap midfielder Gattuso, a World Cup winner in 2006.

President Gabriele Gravina said: “Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football. The blue is like a second skin for him. His motivation, his professionalism and his experience will be essential to better face the next commitments of the national team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aware of the importance of the goal we want to achieve, I thank him for the availability and total dedication with which he has accepted this challenge, sharing the FIGC’s project for the overall development of our football, in which the Azzurri jersey plays a strategic role.”

Gennaro Gattuso signs for Rangers in July 1997. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Gattuso enjoyed a glittering playing career which included spells with Rangers and Salernitana before a 13-year stint with AC Milan which brought two Champions League successes and two Serie A titles among a host of honours. He joined Rangers under Walter Smith in 1997 and made 49 appearances across a 15-month spell before being sold by Dick Advocaat.

His managerial career to date has taken him back to Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Marseille and he left his most recent post at Croatian club Hajduk Split earlier this month.

Gattuso inherits an squad which lie in third place in World Cup qualifying Group I after their opening two fixtures, with Norway top having taken a maximum 12 points from their four games to date and Israel second on six after three fixtures.