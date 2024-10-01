Former Rangers star nets twice in astonishing win as unheralded Champions League newcomers take tournament by storm
Former Rangers striker Abdallah Sima continued his excellent form in the Champions League by netting twice in a stunning 4-0 win for Brest away at Salzburg.
The French side, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, are one of the unfancied teams in the revamped tournament, but they provisionally moved top of the standings after an astonishing victory in Austria.
Sima, who was on loan at Rangers last season from Brighton and was successful at Ibrox, has been farmed out yet again by the Seagulls, this time to the Breton club. And the Senegalese is continuing to impress for his new club, grabbing a double in this victory.
Sima showed good composure to latch on to a Ludovic Ajorque pass on 24 minutes to open the scoring and he grabbed his team’s third goal on 71 minutes, pouncing on a rebound. Either side of his strike, Mahdi Camara and Mathias Pereira Lage found the net.
Sima scored his first goal for Brest last time out in the Champions League, grabbing the winner in a 2-1 home win over another Austrian side in Sturm Graz. He has yet to find the net domestically.
Brest also face Leverkusen, Sparta Prague, Barcelona, PSV, Shakhtar and Real Madrid in the expanded league phase of Europe’s premier tournament.
