Former Ibrox loanee finds the net for new club

Former Rangers striker Fabio Silva is off the mark in La Liga after netting a stunning first goal for new club Las Palmas - having earlier missed a sitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portuguese forward scored six goals in 25 appearances for Rangers after arriving on loan from Wolves for the second half of last season. The 22-year-old failed to set the heather alight at Ibrox, showing only flashes of the ability that saw Wolves pay a £35million fee to sign him from Porto in 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers forward Fabio Silva celebrates after scoring his first goal for Las Palmas in the 3-1 defeat to Villareal. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Silva has been farmed out on loan again, joining Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, where he is now a team-mate of Scotland internationals Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie.

And it has taken him until his four appearance to open his account for the Gran Canaria-based outfit with an exquisite equalising goal away to Villareal in the 47th minute of their La Liga clash on Monday night.

The Portugal Under-21 international broke the offside trap to latch onto a brilliant through ball from ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj before clipping a delightful chip over the head of Villareal goalkeeper Diego Conde.

The goal atoned for a shocking first-half miss from Silva, who somehow sent the ball past the post when presented with an open goal from just six yards out in the 10th minute as he blew a chance to put his side in front.