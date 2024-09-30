Ex-Rangers man who left in summer nets exquisite first La Liga goal to make up for shocking miss
Former Rangers striker Fabio Silva is off the mark in La Liga after netting a stunning first goal for new club Las Palmas - having earlier missed a sitter.
The Portuguese forward scored six goals in 25 appearances for Rangers after arriving on loan from Wolves for the second half of last season. The 22-year-old failed to set the heather alight at Ibrox, showing only flashes of the ability that saw Wolves pay a £35million fee to sign him from Porto in 2020.
Silva has been farmed out on loan again, joining Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, where he is now a team-mate of Scotland internationals Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie.
And it has taken him until his four appearance to open his account for the Gran Canaria-based outfit with an exquisite equalising goal away to Villareal in the 47th minute of their La Liga clash on Monday night.
The Portugal Under-21 international broke the offside trap to latch onto a brilliant through ball from ex-Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj before clipping a delightful chip over the head of Villareal goalkeeper Diego Conde.
The goal atoned for a shocking first-half miss from Silva, who somehow sent the ball past the post when presented with an open goal from just six yards out in the 10th minute as he blew a chance to put his side in front.
Silva's strike then levelled Nicolas Pepe's opener but he was unable to prevent his side from falling to another defeat with the hosts going on to claim a 3-1 victory, which left winless Las Palmas rooted to the bottom of the table with just three points from their opening eight matches.
