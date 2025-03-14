After disposing of Fenerbahce, now an Old Firm derby awaits in coach’s bulging in-tray

It was the day after the night before. Talk about being caught between two stools. An Old Firm game was imminent, the first for several years where two sets of fans were being allowed in, and yet it still felt impossible to consign an epic night at Ibrox to the past.

These are fertile times for sports journalists. Barry Ferguson is preparing to lead Rangers into an Old Firm match at a frenetic Parkhead and it still didn’t feel like the No 1 item on the agenda. Not quite yet at least.

Not when Ferguson was still wiping the sleep from his eyes a matter of hours after Rangers had somehow dragged themselves over the line against Fenerbahce – Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe no less.

Interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson guided Rangers to victory over Fenerbahce. | SNS Group

It might have taken a mad scramble involving a penalty shootout but it’s still a feather in Ferguson’s quirky managerial cap. This three-month sojourn at his boyhood club, if that is how long his stay proves to be, is likely to attract suitors.

'So, Barry, talk us through this achievements section in your managerial CV - Promotion to the SPFL with Kelty Hearts and, what’s this, leading Rangers into the last eight of the Europa League?'

And who knows? Rangers could go deeper, although the not inconsiderable presence of Athletic Bilbao stand in their way next month.

Mourinho was asked about the extent of Rangers’ ambitions in this tournament while the dust was still settling at Ibrox on Thursday night. He was being – for him – very diplomatic, yet still almost spluttered while replying. “I want to be respectful, you know?" he said. "I want to respect the guys …the coach, the fans...Honestly, I think if Rangers do it against Bilbao it will be phenomenal.”

And that was that. He disappeared out of the door of the media room to rejoin his team and start preparing for this weekend’s Super Lig fixture against Samsunspor.

Will we see him in Glasgow again? It had been a fun couple of days if not. Although he was adamant that Fenerbahce had been the better team over two legs, Mourinho always seemed well-disposed towards Scotland, where he has of course so much history, and likewise towards Ferguson, who had the advantage of not being Philippe Clement.

Barry Ferguson congratulates Rangers' penalty hero Jack Butland. | SNS Group

Ferguson revealed that Mourinho entered the home dressing-room afterwards when all the celebrations had died down, including those of the interim manager. “I got carried away a wee bit!” said Ferguson. “After a minute, I just realised I was on top of somebody's back in front of the stand.

"But he (Mourinho) came into the dressing room and wished me all the best. I said before I came up against Fenerbahce, he's a guy who I have huge respect for. He's one of the best managers that's ever been. It was a huge achievement - not just for me, but the staff, the players, the board, the supporters - for us to put a team out of that standard.”

A review of the entire 120 minutes in the early hours of the morning while sipping a dram confirmed to the interim manager that Rangers, despite losing the advantage gained so impressively in Istanbul, did not play poorly.

“I went back and watched the game, as you naturally do, because sometimes you're caught in the moment,” said Ferguson. “I watched the full game again. I managed to get a couple of hours (of sleep), but we were back in this morning, making sure that people are available – it was a kind of recovery day. So there were a few walking wounded. A few had taken cramp. We obviously just need to wait and see how they recover tomorrow.”

Oh yes, Celtic - the return of 2,500 away fans and Ferguson’s first active part in such a fixture since a League Cup final defeat while a player 16 years ago this month.

The last time he was involved at Parkhead was a 0-0 draw in February 2009. He was sitting in the directors’ box as club ambassador when Rangers visited earlier this season. He remembers taking some stick and knows it will only be worse standing on the touchline, although perhaps this is why he demanded such a large backroom staff with strong Rangers connections. Allan McGregor, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds will all help deflect the attention.

The Rangers players celebrate the penalty shoot-out win over Fenerbahce. | SNS Group

“I don't mind,” he said, with reference to some of the things he heard in December, when he wasn’t even involved. “I honestly don't mind. Sometimes it crosses the line a wee bit, which disappoints me. But that's part of being in the west of Scotland.

"I know I took a wee bit, but it was fine," he added. "I know what I was coming into. I think it will be a bit worse than when I was sitting in the directors' box. But I'm looking forward to it. These are the games you want to play in. These are the games you should look forward to.”

He always relished playing at Parkhead – chest out, head up, he was the kind of player Rangers or anyone else need in such a hostile environment. It will be slightly diluted by the presence of Rangers fans, for the first time since 2023. Celtic have installed safety netting to restrict missile throwing.

Ferguson has no fears about the behaviour of Rangers fans. “First and foremost, I'm delighted fans are back,” he said. “In terms of trouble off it, it doesn't concern me. I'm sure the fans will come and support us. The 2,500 fans will come and demand a performance from us.”