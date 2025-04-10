Striker heads to Ibrox with optimism for quarter-final match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist believes the Glasgow side will get a positive result in Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Athletic Bilbao.

Rangers welcome in the in-form Spanish LaLiga side to Ibrox for a mouth-watering quarter-final clash, with the first leg in Govan followed by the second leg a week later in Bilbao. Barry Ferguson’s side are underdogs for the tie, given they have lost their past five matches at home, but they have saved their best performances for the European stage and McCoist is not writing off their chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally McCoist hopes Rangers can keep the tie alive against Bilbao. | SNS Group

“I actually think Rangers will be looking forward to the away leg more than the home leg on current form,” McCoist said. “Their home form has been really poor recently – most of their better performances without doubt have been away from home in Europe.

“They’ve won in Sweden, Turkey, France and picked up a good draw in Greece, so I think their performances on the road have been really good. Bearing that in mind, I think the important thing is for Rangers to stay in the tie for the return away leg next week!