Ally McCoist makes his big Rangers vs Bilbao prediction and reveals outcome 'he would bite hand off for'
Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist believes the Glasgow side will get a positive result in Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Athletic Bilbao.
Rangers welcome in the in-form Spanish LaLiga side to Ibrox for a mouth-watering quarter-final clash, with the first leg in Govan followed by the second leg a week later in Bilbao. Barry Ferguson’s side are underdogs for the tie, given they have lost their past five matches at home, but they have saved their best performances for the European stage and McCoist is not writing off their chances.
“I actually think Rangers will be looking forward to the away leg more than the home leg on current form,” McCoist said. “Their home form has been really poor recently – most of their better performances without doubt have been away from home in Europe.
“They’ve won in Sweden, Turkey, France and picked up a good draw in Greece, so I think their performances on the road have been really good. Bearing that in mind, I think the important thing is for Rangers to stay in the tie for the return away leg next week!
Adding in an interview with talkSPORTBET, McCoist continued: “If you offered me a 1-1 draw for the home leg tonight, I’d bite your hand off for it. I’ll back them to go to Bilbao with the scores level after the first leg this evening.”
