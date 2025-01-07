Hamza Igamane joined an exclusive club when he netted his first Rangers hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday.

The Moroccan sensation hit a perfect treble - netting with his left foot, right foot and head - to claim the match ball and take his tally to 11 goals in 22 appearances for the club.

Igamane’s heroics were not enough to clinch the victory for Rangers, but it did secure the 22-year-old a place among the icons who have netted trebles for the Ibrox club.

According to fitbastats.com, it was the 327th hat-trick scored by a Rangers player in the Scottish top flight, stretching back to the first recorded one in 1890 when John McPherson bagged four goals in a 6-2 win over Cambuslang. Igamane joins an elite band of Rangers legends who appear on the list including all-time record goalscorer Ally McCoist, who netted 15 league hat-tricks (25 in all competitions), as well as the likes of Derek Johnstone, Ralph Brand and Bob McPhail.

Since the formation of the Scottish Premier League (SPL) in 1998, and subsequent restructure into the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) in 2013, a total of 22 Rangers players have scored hat-tricks in the top division. Surprisingly, Alfredo Morelos fails to make the list with the Colombian striker’s three trebles for Rangers all coming in cup competitions.

Here is the full list...

1 . Kris Boyd (6) The prolific Rangers striker turned pundit scored five in one match as Dundee United were thumped 7-1 at Ibrox on December 30, 2009. He helped himself to a total of six Rangers hat-tricks - the most of any player in this list - including a 4-1 win away at Dundee United on April 2, 2006; a 3-1 win away at Kilmarnock on February 11, 2007; a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on March 17, 2007; a 5-0 win over Inverness on November 1, 2008 and a 7-1 win over Hamilton on December 6, 2008.

2 . Kenny Miller (3) The Scotland international scored five goals in the 7-1 demolition of St Mirren at Ibrox on November 4, 2000. Ten years later, in his second spell at Rangers, Miller's hat-trick secured a 3-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road on August 22, 2010. Another treble followed three months later, in a 3-2 win at Kilmarnock on November 20, 2010.

3 . Rod Wallace (3) The Englishman netted hat-tricks in a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on March 1, 1999; a 7-1 hammering of Dundee at Dens Park on February 27, 2000 and a 6-2 home victory over Motherwell on March March 18, 2000.

4 . Jermain Defoe (2) The former England striker helped himself to a brace of Ibrox hat-tricks within three months, firstly in the 6-1 win over Hibs on August 11, 2019 followed by another in the 5-0 victory over Hamilton Accies on October 6.