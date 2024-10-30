How both sides line up at Pittodrie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes are on a sold-out Pittodrie Stadium as Aberdeen host Rangers in a blockbuster William Hill Premiership clash.

Games between the two rivals are always fiercely contested, but tonight’s showdown carries extra significance due to the position both clubs find themselves in. Second-placed Aberdeen are sitting behind leaders Celtic on goal difference alone after matching the defending champions' 25-point tally over the opening nine fixtures with eight victories and one draw. Rangers, meanwhile, are six points behind the top two in third place after an underwhelming start to the season with the pressure all on Philippe Clement's side ahead of the trip to the Granite City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victory would take Aberdeen nine points clear of the Ibrox side and cement their status as genuine title challengers. Despite this, Rangers are the odds-on favourites with bookmakers to take the three points back to Glasgow to ignite their own title ambitions with the Dons tipped to suffer their first defeat under Jimmy Thelin. Key to Rangers hopes of succcess will be finding a solution to the away goal drought they have experienced this season with just one goal scored away from Ibrox - the lowest in the division.

Aberdeen and Rangers players shake hands ahead of the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last November. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The team line-ups have been confirmed and Thelin has made one change to the Aberdeen side that defeated Dundee United last weekend with captain Graeme Shinnie returning to the starting XI at the expense of Ante Palaversa. Striker Kevin Nisbet has failed a fitness assessment and sits out for the second weekend in a row while Dante Polvara (hamstring) is back in training but not ready to be involved and Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

For Rangers, there is the bombsell news that in-form winger Vaclav Cerny is a shock absentee from the squad. The on-loan Wolfsburg man has scored five goals in his last four appearances and is a major loss for the Ibrox side. Clement has made five changes to his starting XI from the weekend win over St Mirren with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Cyriel Dessers all coming in for Jefte, Robin Propper, Mohamed Diomande, Hamza Igamane and Cerny. Midfielder Ianis Hagi returns from suspension and is on the bench. Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo all remain out as they continue working with the Ibrox physios.

Aberdeen team (4-2-3-1): Mitov; Devlin, Rubezic, Molloy, McKenzie; Nilsen, Shinnie; Keskinen, McGrath, Duk, Sokler. Subs: Doohan, Clarkson, McGarry, Besuijen, Palaversa, Morris, Milne, MacDonald, Ambrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad