'A bit more on the bone' - why Kilmarnock refused to settle for 0-0 against Rangers

Kilmarnock manager reacts to late win over Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes hailed another late, late show from Kilmarnock after Marley Watkins’ 87th minute strike stunned Rangers.

The Rugby Park side had trailed by two goals in the 86th minute of their previous game against Dundee only to score three times in the closing stages to claim an unlikely victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes felt it was a sign of his players’ fitness and also their desire to keep going right until the final whistle.

The Kilmarnock boss said: “For me, it illustrates fitness, it illustrates the strength of the squad.

“It also illustrates a lot of time and real determination. I don't think any of my players at any point settled for 0-0. 0-0 wouldn't have been the worst result. Getting a clean sheet and you would take positives from the performance.

“Still, I felt and still hoped it was a bit more on the bone for us. Thankfully, we managed to get that. I do think that we're well up. It's one of the trade-offs of playing in Europe competitively. We're well up and running. The players physically are in a good place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and David Watson at full time after the 1-0 win over Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McInnes admits he feared Kilmarnock would pay the price for missing several good first-half chances only to withstand Rangers after the break before finding the winner.

“I thought we had the best opportunities in the first half,” he added. “We’ve been here before in the Rangers game last year when we went 1-0 up and missed a chance to get a second goal.

“Then Rangers hit us quite quickly with two goals. We need to stay concentrated against teams who can score out of nothing really.