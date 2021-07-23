Largely negative reaction greets Rangers away kit release as fans turn on Castore

Here are a mix of positive and negative reactions, but know this: it was much harder to find the former than it was the latter.
NEGATIVE REACTIONS
@gregdoc1: “Haven’t been impressed with any of the Castore kits. For them being an ‘elite’ sports brand. The kits look boring and bland.”
@Gavin_F_Brewis: “Top is barkin tbh. Tacky looking. Thank God I got the retro top last season because both tops this far have been rotten.”
@ZWatp: “Honestly who ever designed this should be sacked. Horrendous.”
@JRFC_1872: “Partick Thistle vibes. Just naw. Away kit should always be white.”
@Craigborland993: “Bit if a pointless kit. Only teams we need an away top for is Dundee and Ross county. That will still clash with them!”
@AtholBrose: “A football top decided by a committee who have no knowledge of our club and are bored in their jobs. The collar is awful and looks uncomfortable with that bit at the front. To then have a black/red top and orange (it ain’t gold) sponsor and crest makes it look far too busy.”
@DavidSt14862304: “I’ve never seen such a maligned kit by the fans. Don’t think this one will sell well. Normally I love a black kit but the gold doesn’t work.”
@Ryzie_1990: “Do me a favour and please never, ever wear this kit, delete these tweets and we can all pretend this didn’t happen and you didn’t just release this absolute monstrosity. Cheers.”
POSITIVE REACTIONS
@DaedricDavid96: “Sure is a lot of auld greetin faced grunters today, you'll end up buying it anyway, shut up and accept it.”
@CMcKay2202: “I seem to be one of very few people who like the kit.”
@debbievee25: “Now I’m even more annoyed that the Rangers Shop (Glasgow Airport) will be closed by the time I land back home I really, really like that top …. Anyone willing to subscribe to my OF for feet pictures I need funding in order to support my Castore habit.”
@Callum_TH: “Am I the only one who doesn't mind that away kit? Home one is dreadful, mind.”