Largely negative reaction greets Rangers away kit release as fans turn on Castore

Rangers released their away kit for season 2021/22 on Friday morning and supporters were largely unimpressed by the black top with red trim and gold embroidery, said to be inspired by the club’s Govan heritage.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:21 pm
Rangers fans queue up outside the club shop at Ibrox after the release of the home strip last month. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Here are a mix of positive and negative reactions, but know this: it was much harder to find the former than it was the latter.

NEGATIVE REACTIONS

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

@gregdoc1: “Haven’t been impressed with any of the Castore kits. For them being an ‘elite’ sports brand. The kits look boring and bland.”

@Gavin_F_Brewis: “Top is barkin tbh. Tacky looking. Thank God I got the retro top last season because both tops this far have been rotten.”

@ZWatp: “Honestly who ever designed this should be sacked. Horrendous.”

@JRFC_1872: “Partick Thistle vibes. Just naw. Away kit should always be white.”

@Craigborland993: “Bit if a pointless kit. Only teams we need an away top for is Dundee and Ross county. That will still clash with them!”

@AtholBrose: “A football top decided by a committee who have no knowledge of our club and are bored in their jobs. The collar is awful and looks uncomfortable with that bit at the front. To then have a black/red top and orange (it ain’t gold) sponsor and crest makes it look far too busy.”

@DavidSt14862304: “I’ve never seen such a maligned kit by the fans. Don’t think this one will sell well. Normally I love a black kit but the gold doesn’t work.”

@Ryzie_1990: “Do me a favour and please never, ever wear this kit, delete these tweets and we can all pretend this didn’t happen and you didn’t just release this absolute monstrosity. Cheers.”

POSITIVE REACTIONS

@DaedricDavid96: “Sure is a lot of auld greetin faced grunters today, you'll end up buying it anyway, shut up and accept it.”

@CMcKay2202: “I seem to be one of very few people who like the kit.”

@debbievee25: “Now I’m even more annoyed that the Rangers Shop (Glasgow Airport) will be closed by the time I land back home I really, really like that top …. Anyone willing to subscribe to my OF for feet pictures I need funding in order to support my Castore habit.”

@Callum_TH: “Am I the only one who doesn't mind that away kit? Home one is dreadful, mind.”

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.