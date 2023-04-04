Kris Boyd claims Rangers would be top of the league if one Celtic player switched sides

Kris Boyd has highlighted Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi as the major Old Firm difference maker and insisted Rangers would be top of the Scottish Premiership if the Japanese star was their player.

Furuhashi has netted 26 goals this term including three against Rangers while Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak have managed 27 between them for the Ibrox side, with Colak leading the way on 17. But Boyd insists that Furuhashi's all-round game compared to the Rangers duo makes him the most important factor in the current gulf between the sides with Celtic enjoying a nine-point lead in the title race, having also defeated their rivals in the Viaplay Cup final in February.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this Saturday’s showdown between the sides at Celtic Park, Boyd said: "For me the difference between the two teams at this moment in time is the main striker. Celtic have got one who is a threat. Rangers, with that lack of movement at the top end, [means] Celtic can squeeze the game right up because they trust their two centre-backs to deal with whoever is playing as that nine for Rangers. Whereas [Connor] Goldson or [Ben] Davies, it doesn't matter if you're doing well against Kyogo, you switch off for a second and he's away. His pace and movement terrifies defenders and if you do go in there they've got so many runners who will go beyond as well."

Asked whether Rangers would be top of the table instead of Celtic had Kyogo been in their side, Boyd replied: "It would be very difficult to argue against it because of the impact he has had, the goals he has scored, but not only that, teams retreat that 10 to 15 yards because of his pace and movement and that then allows space for the players behind him. We've seen it with Celtic in terms of their midfield but Rangers have got some good players in there as well and it would maybe allow them more time on the ball and give Ryan Kent someone to play with. Yeah, I probably would say that [Rangers would be top instead of Celtic]. Both teams have got fantastic players, but there's a reason why strikers are the most important players on the pitch.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his second goal of the game during the Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"The diifference for me has been the goals Kyogo has been able to score, but not only that, what he brings to the Celtic team in terms of his work-rate, closing down, getting after people and starting the tempo for the press. His movement is second to none and terrifies defenders. They don't want to get too close because if he spins they'll be away from him and if you drop off he'll be able to run and he can see a pass as well. He's a clever, clever footballer.”

Boyd went as far as to suggest that Rangers should drop both Morelos and Colak for the Celtic Park clash and operate with a “false nine”.