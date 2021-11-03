Key Rangers man set for long-awaited return against Brondby but Scottish champions also hit with new injury concern

Ryan Kent is back in the Rangers squad for the Europa League trip to Brondby after missing their last 10 games with a hamstring injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed Kamara suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s 6-1 league win at Motherwell, leaving the Finnish international midfielder with only a ‘50-50 chance’ of facing Brondby.

But Gerrard is boosted by the availability of winger Kent who has missed the last 10 games after limping out of the Europa League defeat at home to Lyon in September with a hamstring issue.

“Ryan Kent trained fully with the group yesterday and came through and looked pretty good,” said Gerrard.

“He’ll travel with us, assuming he comes through this morning’s session. We’ll decide on what we do in terms of selection in due course.

“The squad update is really positive because we’ve just all had negative (Covid) tests come through overnight, so everyone is available from that point of view.

“We’ve got one injury in Glen Kamara, who is probably 50-50 as it stands. Glen has had a whack on his ankle. He actually had two kicks on the same ankle. There’s a little bit of swelling in there.

“There’s been an improvement overnight which gives him that 50 per cent chance and we’ll wait as long as we need to because he’s so important.

“We’ll probably know at the back end of today’s session or tomorrow morning whether he’s going to be fit to start.”

The Brondby match will still come too soon for midfielder Ryan Jack who is in full training again after recovering from surgery on the calf issue which has sidelined him since February. The Scotland midfielder could make his comeback against Ross County at Ibrox on Sunday.

“He’ll have an outside chance of being involved at the weekend, depending on how this game goes,” added Gerrard. “Ryan’s been back in full training for a couple of weeks now.

“I think the international break is super important for Ryan in terms of getting a load of work into his legs and maybe trying to get a game behind closed doors for him to get some minutes under his belt because he’s obviously been out for a long time.”

