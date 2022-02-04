Key Rangers man close to signing new deal at Rangers

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is on the verge of agreeing a new contract with the Ibrox club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 33-year-old’s current deal is scheduled to expire at the end of this season but Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made it clear he wants the Ibrox club to hold onto the services of the experienced and influential former Falkirk, Huddersfield Town and Burnley man.

Arfield was one of the first signings made by van Bronckhorst’s predecessor Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2018 and has scored 32 goals in 167 appearances for the club he supported as a boy. He retired from international football with Canada earlier this season in order to commit himself to continuing his club career for as long as possible.

“Discussions have begun,” said Arfield. “My agent is talking to the club at the minute. This is a club that I want to be part of for a number of years, so, hopefully, we can get an agreement quite quickly.

“I’ve never said anything different about how happy I am here and how grateful I am to be part of this football club. So, hopefully, that can get sorted as soon as possible.”

Arfield is one of six members of Rangers’ first team squad who are out of contract in the summer – the others are goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Andy Firth, defenders Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun and midfielder Steven Davis.

Earlier this week, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Rangers until the summer of 2024.

