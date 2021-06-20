Key Rangers duo attract interest, ex-Celtic boss primed for shock return, Parkhead target weighs up offer - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Sunday's Scottish football headlines and transfer news. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke's men know they can give themselves an excellent chance of qualification by beating Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Here is all the Scottish football news and transfer latest:

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan could be set for a return to Parkhead. Club chief Dermot Desmond is keen for the ex-Scotland boss to take up a senior role, working above new manager Ange Postecoglou. Strachan, who won three league titles at Celtic, is currently working as technical director at Premiership newboys Dundee. (Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos is interesting clubs from around Europe. Portuguese giants Porto are on the lookout for a replacement for Moussa Marega and reports suggest the Colombian’s agent has been negotiating a possible deal. Morelos, who was close to a move to Lille last season, has also been linked with Italian side Cagliari. Morelos is contracted until 2023 and scored 17 goals last term as Rangers won the Premiership. (Various)

Alan Power is set to join St Mirren in the coming week, departing Kilmarnock. The Irishman is under contract at Rugby Park until 2022 but wants to stay in the Premiership. Tommy Wright has undertaken an extensive rebuild at Killie following the club’s relegation. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic target Ao Tanaka is weighing up a move from an “overseas” club. The Japanese international has been linked with a switch to Parkhead following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou. The 22-year-old midfielder is understood to be interesting German side Fortuna Dusseldorf but a move is unlikely prior to the Tokyo Olympics. (Daily Record)

Glen Kamara is wanted by Premier League newboys Watford. The midfielder has been impressing at Euro 2020 with Finland. It is understood the 25-year-old has been “discussed extensively” by the Hornets. Kamara has been a shrewd signing for Rangers, joining for £50,000 from Dundee and has become a key component for the Ibrox side. (Daily Mail)