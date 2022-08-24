Key Rangers Champions League confirmation ahead of PSV clash - the tantalising group possibility

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are level with PSV following a 2-2 draw in the first-leg at Ibrox.

If Rangers win across 90 minutes, extra-time or penalties they will go into the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

They will have to do so without the services of Alfredo Morelos; the Colombian has been left out of the squad, while Glen Kamara returns following his absence for the 2-2 Premiership draw with Hibs at the weekend.

Rangers face PSV in a crucial Champions League play-off tie this evening. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The game with PSV is one of three Champions League qualifiers this evening with 29 of the 32 teams confirmed for the group stage.

Going into the play-off round there was a chance Rangers could progress and be a Pot 3 team. However, it required Benfica losing their qualifier with Dynamo Kyiv.

The Portuguese giants won 3-0 against he Ukrainians, completing a 5-0 aggregate success to reach the group stage.

It now means Pot 1, 2 and 3 are all secure with Rangers now knowing if they were to defeat PSV they would enter Pot 4, as the team with the highest coefficient, joining the likes of Celtic, Marseille and Club Brugge.

The Old Firm could potentially face a group of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan is another group possibility, as is the trio of Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP.