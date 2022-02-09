Kevin Ciubotaru: Rangers sign Romanian youth international - 'a strong player with an exceptionally high ceiling'

The left-back has agreed a two-year deal at Ibrox after coming through the London-based Kinetic Foundation.

The 18-year-old, who was previously on the books of SK Rapid Vienna, will join up with the Rangers B-team and ply his trade in the Lowland League in the first instance.

Harry Hudson, Kinetic co-founder, gave an insight into the type of player Rangers have acquired from the same academy that helped develop current Ibrox first-team star Joe Aribo.

“Kevin is a Romanian youth international," he said. "Plays left back or can play left wing back. Very attack minded. Powerful runner, good dribbler, gets forward well and contributes really well in the offensive phases.

"Defensively he’s worked really hard with us so he covers both those sides of his game. He’s very good aerially, a strong player with an exceptionally high ceiling so looking forward to seeing how he gets on and watching his progress at Rangers."

Ciubotaru reportedly turned down nine clubs in favour of a move to the Scottish champions.

On his move to Rangers, Ciubotaru said: “Delighted to sign my first professional contract with Rangers FC. A big thank you to Kinetic for giving me the opportunities to get me to this stage of my career. A new journey and hard work starts now.”

The Kinetic Foundation is a registered charity which describes itself as a “full-time Football Education Programme helping young people reach their potential through sport.” Ciubotaru is their 54th player to be signed to a professional club.