Kenny Miller heading to Australia after ending his playing career

Kenny Miller is poised to move to Australia to become assistant-manager of Newcastle Jets after announcing the end of his playing career.

The former Scotland striker has hung up his boots at the age of 40 after a 22-year professional career which saw him represent 12 different clubs in five countries.

The Scotsman understands Miller will be appointed as assistant to his former Wolves team-mate Carl Robinson who was named as the new head coach of A-League side Newcastle Jets on Thursday.

Miller, who had three stints with Rangers and one with Celtic, also played under Robinson’s management during his two-year stint at Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.