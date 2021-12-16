Kenny Miller adds Falkirk to long list of Scottish clubs for ex-Celtic, Rangers and Hibs striker

Falkirk's new Assistant Head Coach Kenny Miller. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Rennie, a former Falkirk ball-boy at the Bairns’ former home at Brockville, took his first training session with the League One team this morning, and was joined at The Falkirk Stadium by former Rangers, Celtic and Hibernian forward Miller.

The 69-capped Scotland striker has worked with the Bairns boss before – Rennie took Miller to the Major League Soccer as a designated player for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2012.

Miller most recently held coaching roles in Australia, as assistant manager at Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets, but has returned to Scotland to re-unite with his former manager who caught the Whitecaps’ eye with success at Carolina Railhawks in the North American Soccer League.

New Falkirk FC Head Coach Martin Rennie takes training for the first time alongside new Assistant Head Coach Kenny Miller. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

As well as a return home for Rennie, it is also a return to Miller’s formative football years – the striker was on loan at nearby Stenhousemuir as he gained senior experience before catching the eye at Hibs.

Miller replaces Danny Grainger who left as assistant at the start of this week, following Paul Sheerin’s sacking earlier this month. Grainger took interim control of the team for the 3-0 home defeat by Cove Rangers and left the Bairns on Monday.

The role is Miller’s fourth in management – he was Livingston manager in 2018 before his two roles in Australia.

The pair have both signed deals until the end of the season and will be in the dug-out at New Bayview on Saturday when Falkirk face bottom side East Fife.