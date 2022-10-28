Kemar Roofe suffers fresh Rangers injury blow as striker set for another spell on sidelines

The 29-year-old made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup last week and came off the bench again in the weekend draw with Livingston as he stepped up his comeback from a calf injury picked up in pre-season.

However, the Jamiacan international was missing from the squad for the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli in Italy on Wednesday and Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that the former Leeds United man is back on the treatment table.

It is the latest blow for Roofe who has been plagued by injury throughout his Rangers career since joining from Anderlecht in a £4million move in August 2020.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is injured again just two substitute appearances into his comeback. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the weekend visit of Aberdeen, Van Bronckhorst revealed: “Kemar was also not involved on Wednesday (against Napoli) but he picked up another injury so we won’t have him for a couple of weeks. It is the same area but a different injury.

“First, it is very frustrating for Kemar. He has had a history of injuries since he came to this club, not only with me but also previously.

“So for me that is the most frustrating thing for Kemar himself because he works hard, he is trying every time to come back and whenever he is back, it is always a set-back within a couple of weeks and that is very frustrating for him.”

There was better news over defender Leon King who is available after being replaced in Naples with cramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No injuries from the game midweek," Van Bronckhorst added. "It’s very important to win after dropping ponts last weekend.