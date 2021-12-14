Kemar Roofe: Rangers star reveals injury 'setback' with Celtic clash looming

Rangers star Kemar Roofe confirmed he has suffered an injury “setback”.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 8:40 am
Rangers forward Kemar Roofe is out with an injury. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old missed the club’s 2–0 win over Hearts in the league on Sunday.

He had played just over 70 minutes in Rangers’ draw in Lyon in the Europa League days prior.

Ahead of the match at Tynecastle Park, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed the striker would be missing for an undetermined time.

"We don't know the exact injury or how long he's going to be out,” he said. “We have to wait until the doctor tells us the extent of the injury."

Roofe confirmed the issue on social media and told fans he will be looking to come back stronger and fitter.

He posted: “Soaking in the festive spirit to help me with my set back bt you already know I’ll be fighting to come back abetter version of myself.”

Rangers host St Johnstone on Wednesday ahead of games with Dundee United, St Mirren and Aberdeen before facing Celtic on January 2.

