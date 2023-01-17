Kemar Roofe injury update as Rangers striker ruled out of upcoming matches

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is still waiting to discover the full extent of the injury picked up in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe leaves the field with an injury during the Viaplay Cup Semi Final win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Roofe made only his fourth appearance of an injury-ravaged season when he stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time and secure a 2-1 victory which booked his side’s place in the final against Celtic.

However, the 30-year-old was forced off again shortly afterwards following an awkward fall and is now facing another spell on the sidelines after being ruled out of Rangers’ next two fixtures – the league trip to Kilmarnock on Wednesday and the Scottish Cup tie at St Johnstone on Saturday.

“Kemar Roofe won't be available for this weekend, he will get a scan and a second opinion,” updated Rangers manager Michael Beale.

“It's not a break, but we need to wait and see the extent of the injury. It's a huge disappointment for Kemar and the fans. He is a huge character at this club and I feel for him.”

It comes after Roofe took to social media to express his frustration over his latest setback. He wrote on Instagram: "Buzzing to be going to another final but the footballing gods are testing me again! Just another hurdle to get over and improve."

Rangers will welcome defender James Sands back into the squad for the trip to Rugby Park but the match will come too soon for Croatian striker Antonio Colak.

