Kemar Roofe injury sweat for Rangers as striker sent for scan to add to Michael Beale selection woes

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe could be facing another spell on the sidelines after being sent for a scan on a groin injury picked up against Livingston in midweek.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout his Ibrox career since joining from Anderlecht in 2020 and the latest setback saw him withdrawn at half-time during the 4-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Rangers already have several players on the treatment table with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell all missing due to knee injuries, Tom Lawrence and Nico Raskin sidelined with calf problems while Danilo has a fractured cheekbone.

“He is away for a scan so no news on that one at the minute,” Rangers manager Michael Beale told reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday. “He didn’t train today with the rest of the team.

“Until we get the news back from the scan, we don’t really know what we are dealing with. It is not an area which has ever been an issue before. Obviously it is disappointing for Kemar because he came back into the team and did so well until the other night.

“He said he felt it halfway through the first half and I would like him to hold his hand up. Then he felt he could continue on and at half-time I asked if there was an issue and he said ‘yes’ so then we take no risks with him.

“Let’s hope it is nothing too serious and he will be available in the short term rather than the long term. At this moment in time tomorrow is too soon. It is frustrating because he is such a big player and such a very good player.

“It is hard because he has not been available as much as he likes for three managers, not just myself. It looked like he was in a really good place, he was contributing well. He just felt a niggle and came out and the right thing is to get the scan and he is for that this afternoon.”

In addition to long-term injured pair Leon King and Steven Davis, Roofe’s abscence means Rangers are set to be without nine first-team players against the Dons in what will be both club’s fourth match within the space of 10 days.