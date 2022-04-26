Kemar Roofe injury: Rangers striker turns to hyperbaric chamber in bid to face RB Leipzig

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is battling a knee injury.

The forward has already been ruled out of Thursday’s first leg in Germany and Sunday’s final Old Firm match of the season away at Celtic in the cinch Premiership, but he has an outside chance of facing Leipzig the following week.

Roofe hurt his knee earlier this month against Celtic and with fellow hitman Alfredo Morelos out for the season following thigh surgery, Rangers are desperate to have the Jamaican up front when the Germans come to Ibrox.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Instagram, Roofe uploaded a picture of him climbing into a hyperbaric chamber with the words:

"Trying to find another 1%. Thank you to Dickson Chemist for helping with your Hyperbaric Chamber."