Kemar Roofe trains with Rangers ahead of the Europa League match against Sparta Prague. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is set to hand the side a major boost by returning to the squad for Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Sparta Prague.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was pulled out of Rangers training and sent to see a specialist following the arrival of manager Philippe Clement last month in a bid to get to the bottom of his recurring injuries that have plagued his Ibrox career.

However, Roofe is now back available for selection with Clement confirming he will be included in the squad to face the Czechs but his minutes on the park will be limited as he rebuilds his match fitness.

"Kemar Roofe will be in the squad, although will be very early for him. Will not be more than 5-10 minutes,” Clement stated.

The Rangers boss also confirmed Nico Raskin and John Souttar will not feature again until after the international break while winger Scott Wright has emerged as a “serious doubt” after his goal-scoring substitute appearance in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts on Sunday.

He added: “Scott Wright has a small muscle problem he felt in the last action of the game. It is not serious but one we can’t risk.”

Clement, who is still unbeaten after five games in charge of Rangers, also offered an update on Rabbi Matondo revealing the Wales winger “trained for the first time with the group today but is not ready for selection.”

Rangers can overtake Sparta Prague into one of the top two positions in Group C and give their hopes of reaching the knockout round a major boost with a victory at Ibrox on Thursday night. The sides battles out a goalless draw in the Czech capital a fortnight ago.