28/05/19 INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY SCOTLAND WOMEN v JAMAICA WOMEN (3-2) HAMPDEN PARK - GLASGOW Kayla McCoy in action for Jamaica

Rangers Women head coach Malky Thomson has confirmed 24-year-old former Houston Dash striker Kayla McCoy is training with the Glasgow club.

McCoy was named in Jamaica’s squad for their friendlies with Nigeria and USA last week and listed simply as ‘training with Glasgow Rangers’, which has prompted head coach Thomson to confirm that the striker is indeed training with the club.

The striker, who was forced out of the Women’s World Cup in 2019 with an ACL injury, had worked her way back to full fitness and marked her return from an eight-month layoff by scoring in her countries Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifier against Saint Kitts and Nevis, before the coronavirus pandemic halted further progress for her club side Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League.

However, McCoy – now a free agent – could be set to continue her career across the pond with Rangers Women, linking up with Jamaican team mate Chantelle Swaby.

“We’re always looking at potential players at Rangers,” Thomson said.

"Kayla is recovering from an ACL injury and is utilising Rangers to get back to match fitness and be ready to carry on her journey as a professional.”

While the head coach was coy on whether any move was close, a striker will be on the club’s list of priorities after losing top scorer Kirsty Howat to an ACL injury in April’s defeat to Celtic.