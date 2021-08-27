Juan Alegria: Rangers announce signing of Colombian forward from FC Honka

Juan Alegria has joined Rangers on a three-year deal

The 19-year-old began his career with Deportes Tolima in his homeland before moving to Espoo in 2020.

Alegria has scored three goals in 24 appearances for Honka’s first team as well as four in four for Pallohonka, the club’s B team, in the Kakkonen or third tier of Finnish football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has signed a three-year deal and joins the Ibrox side for an “undisclosed fee”.

News of his arrival was tweeted by the Rangers B and Academy Twitter account and the Ibagué-born player is wearing a B team shirt in his photo, suggesting he will initially play in the Lowland League with the Gers’ colt team.

A statement from Rangers B read: “Rangers are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Alegria from FC Honka on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Thanks to FC Honka for how they have handled our interest in Juan.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.