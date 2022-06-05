Josh Tymon to Rangers: Stoke defender linked - the Calvin Bassey clues and questions over Borna Barisic's future

The 23-year-old is one of the Potters’ most highly-rated assets and is deemed as one of the best full-backs in the English Championship.

Known for his attacking instincts, the Scottish Sun reports that Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has identified Tymon as potential transfer target.

The speculation surrounding Tymon comes amid increased talk over the future of Rangers’ two current left-sided senior defenders, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic.

Josh Tymon is one of Stoke City's highest-rated players.

Bassey, who had an outstanding season with Rangers at left-back and centre-half, is being closely monitored by Aston Villa, while Barisic’s future at Ibrox continues to be up for debate.

It is understood that Bassey is content at Rangers and with two years remaining on his contract, it would take a large bid to tempt Rangers into selling. He is currently on international duty with Nigeria.

With defender Leon Balogun leaving Rangers earlier this week, Bassey could be used next season as a left-sided centre-back, either in a two or a three, with Barisic or Tymon operating as a wing-back. Van Bronckhorst showed last season that he is happy to switch between formations and Bassey allows him the flexibility to do so.