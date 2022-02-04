John Souttar did not want to sign for Rangers 'on the cheap', claims Hearts boss

The Ibrox side made two offers to land Souttar during the closing stages of the transfer window after securing the defender on a pre-contract deal.

However, Hearts turned down both bids after Rangers failed to meet their £500,000 price tag, meaning the Scotland centre-half will remain at Tynecastle until his contract expires at the end of the season.

Neilson claims that Souttar wanted Hearts to get a good price for him and was happy to stay unless the Edinburgh club got their money's worth.

Rangers failed in two bids to land Hearts defender John Souttar in January. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 25-year-old will now line up against his future employers as the Jambos travel to Ibrox on Sunday.

Neilson told Sky Sports: "He was very strong with us as well and didn't want to go on the cheap and wanted us to get what we deserved.

"We didn't get that offer so we made the decision to keep him and he's more than happy to do that for us.

"He's a great professional, great kid, and he's proven that with the injuries he's come back from - many wouldn't come back from one and he's come back from three. I've great belief that if we put him in he'll take it in his stride."

Meanwhile, Hearts have handed striker Euan Henderson a one-year contract extension and loaned him back to Alloa Athletic for the remainder of this season.

The 21-year-old's deal had been due to expire at the end of this term, but he is now tied to the Tynecastle club until the summer of 2023.