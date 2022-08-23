John Lundstram's Rangers red card against Hibs is downgraded after appeal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers' John Lundstram was shown a straight red card for this tackle on Hibs' Martin Boyle by referee Willie Collum.

Lundstram was sent off midway through the second half of last Saturday’s match at Easter Road for a cynical lunge on Martin Boyle. Referee Willie Collum deemed the tackle to be worthy of a red card at the time and he also sent off team-mate Alfredo Morelos for an elbow as nine-man Rangers eventually drew 2-2.

However, after submitting an appeal, Rangers have got Lundstram’s red card overturned.

The Ibrox club also contacted the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to raise grievances over Collum’s performance in the match, while Hibs are also understood to be unhappy with the official’s handling of the game.