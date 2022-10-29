John Lundstram refuses to rule out Rangers miracle against Ajax as he admits debt owed to his manager

Rangers' John Lundstram scores to make it 2-1 and set the home team on their way to a 4-1 thumping of Aberdeen that has given him hope of achieving the seemingly-fanciful against Ajax. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

But after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men summoned up the intensity to blow away Aberdeen 4-1 at Ibrox, home goalscorer John Lundstram isn’t giving up on the five-goal win that would edge out the Dutch side for a third place finish in Group A and bag a Europa League knock-out play-off tie. “At Ibrox, I think anything is possible,” said the midfielder of an inconceivable turnaround. “In the Champions League we had the intensity for the first 60 minutes in the two home games against Napoli and Liverpool. We were flying in them. Once we conceded the first two against Liverpool we absolutely crumbled [to lose 7-1], there is no denying that. The sending off against Napoli changes the game [that ended 3-0]. Before that the intensity was spot on, I thought we were brilliant.

"[In drawing with Livi last week] it was a different dynamic at home with two banks of five. It is hard to break down, especially when they get that early goal. Don’t get me wrong, we were nowhere near the level. Nowhere near it. But it is tough. Today we were back to what we usually are at home. The first 60 minutes against Napoli and Liverpool the intensity was there and it was there today.”