Joe Aribo: Rangers set to discover fate with Nigerian internationalist

Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo is expected to start for the Super Eagles after being rested for Wednesday’s dead-rubber match against Guinea-Bissau.
Aribo performed well in Nigeria’s first two matches, victories over Egypt and Sudan, and is likely to be part of a three-man midfield for the clash in Garoua (kick-off 7pm).
However, a victory for Nigeria would rule Aribo out of Rangers’ next two league matches – at home to Livingston on Wednesday and then away at Ross County on Saturday – as the winner of tonight’s match is due to play either Gabon or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals on January 29.
It would also heighten the chances of Aribo missing Rangers’ crucial Old Firm clash with Celtic on February 2, which is the date for a potential semi-final tie.