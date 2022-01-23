Joe Aribo: Rangers set to discover fate with Nigerian internationalist

Joe Aribo, right, has been in good form for Nigeria at this year's AFCON.

Ibrox midfielder Joe Aribo is expected to start for the Super Eagles after being rested for Wednesday’s dead-rubber match against Guinea-Bissau.

Aribo performed well in Nigeria’s first two matches, victories over Egypt and Sudan, and is likely to be part of a three-man midfield for the clash in Garoua (kick-off 7pm).

However, a victory for Nigeria would rule Aribo out of Rangers’ next two league matches – at home to Livingston on Wednesday and then away at Ross County on Saturday – as the winner of tonight’s match is due to play either Gabon or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals on January 29.