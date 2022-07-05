Joe Aribo: Rangers facing huge fight to keep midfielder amid 'end of talks' over new deal as EPL club circle

Joe Aribo is entering the final 12 months of his Rangers contract.

The 25-year-old Nigerian internationalist has been monitored for months by a clutch of clubs in the English Premier League after a number of impressive performances for the Ibrox outfit.

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 from Charlton Athletic and has become one of the team’s most important players. He played 70 matches for club and country last season, with Aston Villa – managed by his former boss Steven Gerrard – Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham Athletic all being linked with a move for him.

A goal in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt and his versatility across midfield and attack has made him an attractive proposition for suitors and behind the scenes, Rangers have been trying to tie down Aribo on a longer-term deal. However, reports suggest that the player has decided his future lies away from Ibrox.

Rangers now face the conundrum over whether to cash in on one of their most sellable assets this summer or keep the player for this season, which includes crucial Champions League qualifiers next month.

Rangers bought Aribo for just £300,000 and are likely to make a hefty profit on the player should they decide to sell.