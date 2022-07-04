Joe Aribo: Front runners emerge for £8m-rated Rangers star

The Nigerian is in-demand this summer having entered the final year of his deal at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Saints are leading the way for his signature having scouted the midfielder last season. with a number of other Premier League clubs reportedly interested.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league’s new boys Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been linked, as have Crystal Palace.

Aribo was a £300,000 signing by Rangers in 2019 and has gone on to playing nearly 150 games for the club. Last season he finished the campaign as the team's first-choice forward due to injuries to Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe, scoring in the Europa League final.

The Ibrox club are reported to be relaxed about the player's situation, confident they can make a substantial profit this summer if the decision to sell is taken.

Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has said that £8million would be good business.

“It can sidetrack the player and become a sideshow for the manager who gets asked about it every week. So I’d like to see Aribo’s situation resolved quickly. Either re-sign him on a new deal or if the board are willing to sell, let’s bring in the most money we can.

Rangers' Joe Aribo is wanted by Premier League sides. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"He will have ambitions of playing in the Premier League. And of those three players (Ryan Kent and Morelos who are also into the final year of their contracts) at Rangers, you have to think at least one will move on.