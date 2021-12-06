Joe Aribo discusses what his best position in new-look Rangers team is

Joe Aribo is shining under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Nigerian internationalist has been used as a No 10 or as part of a three-man midfield, and has scored twice in the four matches that Van Bronckhorst has presided over.

He opened the scoring with a deflected effort as Rangers vanquished Dundee 3-0 to continue their good run of form in the cinch Premiership and Aribo is happy to flexible for his new manager, who is clearly getting the best out of the former Charlton Athletic player.

“I’ve not really thought about what’s my best position,” said Aribo.

“I’ve just been happy to do what the manager wants me to do, and that’s what I’m doing at the moment.

“I’m really enjoying trying to get forward and chipping in with more goals.

“It’s very important that I’m flexible. You never know where the opposition’s weakness is, so you may be asked to play one role and then a different role.

“It’s massively important to be able to do that.”

Van Bronckhorst has already changed the way Rangers play, with less emphasis on full-backs charging forward and a more disciplined shape. However, he is also asking his players to “cause mayhem” by putting the pressure on when appropriate.

“Every day we are improving,” continued Aribo. "Every day the boys are wanting to show the manager what we’re capable of.

“So training has been very good recently.

“He [the manager] wants a lot of us running forward to cause mayhem.

“When we get a lot of bodies in and around that area of the pitch is causes confusion for defenders.

"We have to take on board what the manager has said to us and trust in his process. Since he’s come in we’ve had four massive victories.”

Rangers will hope to keep momentum going when they face Lyon in what is essentially a dead rubber in the Europa League.

The Ibrox men have qualified for the preliminary knock-out round of the competition, as have the French outfit, but Aribo sees the trip to the Groupama Stadium as key in the development of the team under the Dutchman.

“We know how big a game it is so we have to stick together,” Aribo added.