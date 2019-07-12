Joe Aribo claims he was unaware of reported Celtic interest ahead of Rangers switch

Rangers' new signing Joe Aribo has denied any knowledge of reported interest in him from Celtic, before he moved to Ibrox.

Celtic were reported to be interested in the Charlton player but the midfielder denied any knowledge.

"I wasn't aware of that but my agent might know a bit more about that," he said.

"There were a few others but once I had spoken to the gaffer I knew this is where I wanted to go.

"It's a massive club with a great history and great facilities that can help me improve."

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer was openly sceptical about the benefit of Aribo moving to Scotland and former Addicks manager Chris Powell echoed his thoughts.

But Aribo said: "I don't really think about that, I have just come here to play my football and do what I need to do to show how good I am.

​

"I knew the size of the club and what I was getting myself into. I am just glad I managed to get it over the line."