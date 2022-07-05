Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hails Rangers job being done by old pal Giovanni van Bronckhorst - and reveals Hibs job interest

The Dutch duo roomed together at the 1998 World Cup in France – but despite their close friendship, never discussed going into management during their playing careers.

Speaking after his Burton Albion side went down 4-2 to Hibs in a pre-season encounter in the Algarve, Hasselbaink said: “When Gio was at Arsenal we were quite close, and the families were close,” Hasselbaink said.

"We never spoke about management but he has the calmness, the aura of becoming a really good manager and he's showing it now.

"He knows what he wants, how he wants to play, and what it has to look like and it's a good fit, I think.”

Hasselbaink and van Bronckhorst both lead busy lives but the pair still keep in contact, if not regularly.

"We keep in touch here and there. It's difficult because he's busy with Rangers, he's flying back and forwards, here and there, to Rotterdam, I've got my football and television and some other stuff so it's not easy, but it's not as if we have to speak to each other every week or every month.

"He's a good lad, he gets on with his business and if our paths cross we hug, we talk, we laugh, and we move on."

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues instructions to his team during their 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat by Hibs in the Algarve

GVB’s ‘different style’ to Gerrard

Hasselbaink also expressed admiration for the job his former team-mate has done since taking the reins at Ibrox.

"He's done absolutely magnificently, hasn't he? Rangers fans obviously want to win the league and he wasn't able to do that but for them to reach the final of a European cup, and then lose on penalties is very bitter, very hard,” the former Chelsea and Leeds striker continued.

The 50-year-old also discussed the difference in style between van Bronckhorst’s team, and Steven Gerrard’s Light Blues.

Hasselbaink spoke warmly of his friendship with van Bronckhorst - and backed him to continue doing well at Rangers

"I think he's going to implement his style even more and you've seen it already, it's a little bit more attractive than Gerrard, in the football eye.

"That's not me being negative about Gerrard; he's done absolutely magnificent as well, he won the league. But the styles are a little bit different.

"The only thing is, can you get that balance of the beautiful style, and still win trophies? Because at the end of the day, that's what it's about at Rangers: how many trophies can you bring in?”

Backing for Johnson

The Brewers boss has also backed Lee Johnson to do well at Hibs.

"Time will tell, but the history of Hibs is that they want to play a certain way and be creative.

"Lee is a manager who likes to play creative football. He always wants to control the game with the ball and play out from the back. It looked good against us, even though it's a practice match and we were trying certain ideas in the game.

"He's experienced now; he's been at Oldham, Barnsley, Bristol City, and Sunderland so I wouldn't be surprised to see him do well at a big club like Hibs.”

Hasselbaink also confirmed his interest in the Hibs job following the sacking of Terry Butcher in 2014.