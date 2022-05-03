Jimmy Bell: Tributes pour in for 'Mr Rangers' after popular kit man passes away

The club announced the shock passing of the 69-year-old on Tuesday morning.
Bell had been with the club for more than 30 years. He drove the team bus before becoming the kit controller and a hugely popular figure at Ibrox with players, managers and fans.
Ronald De Boer: "With great sadness the news came to me that Jimmy Bell passed away. You will be missed Jimmy. "The best kitman in the world" RIP."
Josh Windass: “What a man, thanks for everything you did for me, from off the pitch looking after my beagle and looking after me. Also your advice everyday on how to be a Rangers player. You’re some man. Even though you said Brian Laudrup is a proper no 11 everyday. Rest easy legend x”
Rangers podcast Four Lads had a Dream: “Mr Rangers. Unbelievably sad news for our football club. We will miss you.”
Jonatan Johansson: “Devastating news, so sad. Jimmy made me feel so welcome, helped me understand this great club and supported me when times were tough. Always a legend, lots of love to his family.”
Derek Rae: “Sad to hear of Jimmy‘s passing. A wonderful character who loved his job & his team. As a commentator whenever we covered Rangers, there was always a witty greeting from Jimmy on arrival, delivered in his own inimitable way. Condolences to his family & all who knew him. R.I.P.”
Alan Burrows: “I am saddened to hear the news about Jimmy. Spent a bit of time blethering with him when he was at Fir Park last week & he was in good form. He’s always been very tight with our kitman, who is gutted. My thoughts are with his family, friends & colleagues at this sad time. RIP”
Nicola Docherty: “Heartbreaking news this morning. Had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy when I first signed for the club! Terrified of him at first but then realised he had a soft side especially when we spoke about his dog! Always set high standards from everyone! RIP Club Legend”
Greg Docherty: “One of the best. RIP Jimmy and thank you for everything.”
Craig Moore: “Complete shock and lost for words. Loved the Keizer. Condolences to the family and RIP wee man. You were the absolute legend in that place for me.”
Dougie Donnelly: “Tragic news . Jimmy was a great character, loved by the hundreds of players he looked after over the years. RIP Jimmy.”
Emma Dodds: “Rest In Peace Jimmy Bell. A real character and legend at the club. Genuinely shocked to hear the news this morning.”
Matt Crooks: “The beating heart of the football club, an incredible man. Rest well.”
Maurice Ross: “A misunderstood man. Had the heart the size of a house. Behind the hard exterior was a warm and gentle soul. Love his job and the Rangers. Undoubtedly the most prepared and thorough kit man to have walked the earth. Heartbreaking news. Love ya Jimmy.”