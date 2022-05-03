Jimmy Bell: Tributes pour in for 'Mr Rangers' after popular kit man passes away

The club announced the shock passing of the 69-year-old on Tuesday morning.

Bell had been with the club for more than 30 years. He drove the team bus before becoming the kit controller and a hugely popular figure at Ibrox with players, managers and fans.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald De Boer: "With great sadness the news came to me that Jimmy Bell passed away. You will be missed Jimmy. "The best kitman in the world" RIP."

Josh Windass: “What a man, thanks for everything you did for me, from off the pitch looking after my beagle and looking after me. Also your advice everyday on how to be a Rangers player. You’re some man. Even though you said Brian Laudrup is a proper no 11 everyday. Rest easy legend x”

Rangers podcast Four Lads had a Dream: “Mr Rangers. Unbelievably sad news for our football club. We will miss you.”

Jonatan Johansson: “Devastating news, so sad. Jimmy made me feel so welcome, helped me understand this great club and supported me when times were tough. Always a legend, lots of love to his family.”

Derek Rae: “Sad to hear of Jimmy‘s passing. A wonderful character who loved his job & his team. As a commentator whenever we covered Rangers, there was always a witty greeting from Jimmy on arrival, delivered in his own inimitable way. Condolences to his family & all who knew him. R.I.P.”

Jimmy Bell has passed away, aged 57. Picture: SNS

Alan Burrows: “I am saddened to hear the news about Jimmy. Spent a bit of time blethering with him when he was at Fir Park last week & he was in good form. He’s always been very tight with our kitman, who is gutted. My thoughts are with his family, friends & colleagues at this sad time. RIP”

Nicola Docherty: “Heartbreaking news this morning. Had the pleasure of meeting Jimmy when I first signed for the club! Terrified of him at first but then realised he had a soft side especially when we spoke about his dog! Always set high standards from everyone! RIP Club Legend”

Greg Docherty: “One of the best. RIP Jimmy and thank you for everything.”

Craig Moore: “Complete shock and lost for words. Loved the Keizer. Condolences to the family and RIP wee man. You were the absolute legend in that place for me.”

Dougie Donnelly: “Tragic news . Jimmy was a great character, loved by the hundreds of players he looked after over the years. RIP Jimmy.”

Emma Dodds: “Rest In Peace Jimmy Bell. A real character and legend at the club. Genuinely shocked to hear the news this morning.”

Matt Crooks: “The beating heart of the football club, an incredible man. Rest well.”