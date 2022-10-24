The Ibrox club, according to the Scottish Sun, are one of a number of clubs keen on the 25-year-old. He has hit eight goals in the Championship for the Tangerines this campaign, including a brace at the weekend in a 4-2 win over local rivals Preston North End. It was his third brace in four games, taking the team up to 18th in the English second tier.

Rangers were reportedly joined by the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth, West Brom and Watford to have scouts at Saturday's match to watch Yates in action. The versatile forward now has 39 goals for Blackpool since moving to the club in 2020 after spells at Carlisle United, Swindon Town and Rotherham United.

Contracted until 2024, it is said any transfer would cost around £5million with Yates a key player for Blackpool and joint top scorer in the Championship.

Rangers may look to enter the transfer window in January after a difficult period with Giovanni van Bronckhorst under pressure from the club’s supporters. The team have been booed off in their last two matches. Summer signing Antonio Colak is top scorer with 13 goals but Alfredo Morelos has struggled with just two goals all campaign.

The team face a big week with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday needing a result to have a realistic chance of not finishing bottom of the group before they host Aberdeen on Saturday with the Dons sitting third in the league.