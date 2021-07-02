Jermain Defoe role confirmed as Rangers re-shuffle coaches and backroom team changes

Jermain Defoe (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The veteran striker signed a new contract last month – following title-winning team-mates Allan McGregor and Steven Davis in doing so but Defoe’s deal was a little different and incorporated a new coaching remit at Ibrox.

Sporting director Ross Wilson included the ex-Tottenham, West Ham and England forward in his update of a backroom re-shuffle which also included former Falkirk Academy chief and Dumbarton assistant manager Craig MacPherson taking up a role in the women’s team.

‘Hagi’, as the former Falkirk and Morton midfielder was known during his playing days – referring to current midfielder Ianis’ father Gheorghe, will work with Malky Thompson for the new season after the women’s division finished third behind Glasgow City and Celtic in the SWPL.

Former Falkirk academy technical director Craig McPherson. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Cameron Campbell will lead the men’s under-18 team while Adam Roberts has been appointed first-team physio.

David McCallum and Brian Gilmour will lead the men’s B Team in the Lowland League while Eamon Swift has been recruited as rehabilitation performance coach.

“I talk about 'one club' a lot, and it is about making sure we are absolutely joined up as a club, and whatever practices we are seeing take place at first-team level, can we cascade them into our B Team and under-18 team and make sure that we stay ahead, stay current, stay fresh and definitely stay aligned to our strategy and our plan,” Wilson told RangersTV. "We have a group of people that really understand what Rangers strategy and plan looks like, what we are working towards."