Jason Cummings set for World Cup chance as former Rangers and Hibs striker lands first Australia call-up

The 27-year-old, who was born in Edinburgh, has been named in Graham Arnold's Socceroos squad for the upcoming double-header against New Zealand with the tournament in Qatar just two months away.

Cummings has been capped twice for Scotland but never in a competitive match, leaving the door open to switch allegience to Australia, the country of his mother's birth.

On his selection, Cummings said: "I am just really excited, buzzing - this was on my mind when I came to Australia and I was over the moon when I heard the news.

Former Rangers, Hibs and Dundee striker Jason Cummings has been called up to the Australia squad for the first time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"My Grandparents came over here in the 1960s, Australia is close to my family. I can see myself living here for the rest of my life as well. To get a call-up for the famous Socceroos is unbelievable."

Cummings scored ten goals in his debut A-League campaign after quitting Dundee to join Central Coast Mariners in January.

Boss Arnold added: "I could see straight away when he (Cummings) hit the ground running, I could see he was a goalscorer. We've got four number 9's here and out of them, it's a matter of picking the one that is in the best form."

Cummings is joined in the squad by Hearts duo Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson and Hibs star Martin Boyle, although Tynecastle defender Kye Rowles misses out through injury.