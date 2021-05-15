James Tavernier warns 'relentless' Rangers title party is just a taste of what's to come

Rangers captain James Tavernier and manager Steven Gerrard with the Scottish Premiership Trophy at full time during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium, on May 15, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The captain finished the season as the club’s top scorer – but couldn’t lay claim to the opener against Aberdeen as Rangers saw out the season in style with a 4-0 win. The right-back blasted a cross after just fifth minutes which cannoned off two Dons including goalkeeper Joe Lewis before ending up in the net to kick of the title party early.

The match was a warm-up for the celebrations to come and when Tavernier lifted the trophy – the first Rangers captain to do so since Davie Weir a decade ago to the day – the 29-year-old looked back on “one hell of a journey”.

He said: “ It's been a hell of a journey and has had its ups and downs but I've always wanted to get my hands on this trophy and to do it as captain I really am lost for words and I am really proud of what the boys and the club has done this season.

Glen Kamara, James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey celebrate during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The fans have stood by us all year and this has been a tough time for everyone but we are really digging heels in and this is what it's all about. This is a taste of what more is to come.

He revealed his growing affection for the club as he approached his seventh season in Glasgow, telling Sky Sports: “It is for the fans and for this amazing football club that I have got, and keep growing, to love more and more each day. This is for the fans and everyone involved around the football club.”

The captain also paid tribute to his team-mates and Jermain Defoe who rounded off the scoring with Rangers’ 92nd league goal.

"We worked hard in pre-season to be relentless at the back and even the top boys – everyone works so hard for the team even if it is subs coming on the pitch. You saw Jermain came on and got a goal and that's something that's been a reflection of the season - to go unbeaten is a legacy that all the boys will have.

“It’s been a perfect season, we’ve gone unbeaten, broken records and the boys have been amazing."