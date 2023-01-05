The confidence of youth appears to be brimming from Adam Devine following his first-team Rangers breakthrough.

A fact demonstrated by his willingness to put a target on the back of his captain James Tavernier. The 19-year-old is a right-back by trade but was thrown at left-back for three games last month by Michael Beale. Filling a slot that was vacant through Borna Barisic’s absence following his World Cup participation with Croatia and injury to Ridvan Yilmaz. Devine excelled in the largely unfamiliar role, but the Ibrox manager stated his future prospects would be in his proper berth, and that Tavernier would now require to be looking over his shoulder.

It is a sentiment that the teenager is willing to double down on, even as he cites the influence of the club’s mainstay in his position. A man who effectively saw off the challenge of Nathan Patterson to pave the way for the now 21-year-old’s £12m move to Everton a year ago. Inevitably, parallels are being drawn between the Scotland international and Rangers’ latest young right-back pretender.

“It fills you with confidence,” Devine said of Beale bigging him up. “I just need to keep my head down. Tav’s in the team but ultimately that is my aim - to try and get him out of the team. That’s my drive in training every day. I want to be playing. I want to be starting games. But he’s a big role model for me. He’s been helping me.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Adam Devine in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium, on December 28, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Also helping is the challenge that comes from facing up to Ryan Kent in training every day. The winger, revitalised under Beale, is now free to talk to other clubs courtesy of his current Ibrox deal expiring in the summer and as yet no movement on an extension. Devine is desperate for the goalscorer in Monday’s 2-2 derby draw to remain in Scotland and continue to be a crucial component in his development.

“I want Ryan to stay, 100 per cent,” said Devine. “He is a great player. He’s difficult to play against in training, to be fair… He has shown what he can do and I hope he stays on. Coming up against him will improve me. He is the hardest player I have ever had to train against. You go into any game thinking: if you can play against him, you can play against anyone.”

