James Tavernier lifts lid on 'higher' Rangers demands set by Philippe Clement as training altered to address fitness issues
Clement described the fitness issues at the club as his “biggest puzzle” after inheriting a squad dealing with several injury issues. One of his first acts has been to remove Kemar Roofe from the frontline to allow the Rangers striker to get to the bottom of the recurring injuries that have plagued his Ibrox career.
And captain James Tavernier has revealed that the Belgian head coach has also set higher demands in training and laid down the law over the fitness levels required to be considered for selection.
Asked about the changes made by Clement since his arrival, Tavernier said: "He's obviously got his own ideas.
"The gaffer has came in and brought his own stamp to the game. He's getting the best out of the players at the minute. We're really tuned in to what he wants and it's working really well so far.
"I obviously can't go into too much because it's tactical stuff, but he's put his own imprint on it and raised the standards higher and the demands higher. He wants the team to be fitter and we're training really hard. His put his own stamp and we're all responding really well."
Pressed on what changes to training have been implemented, Tavernier added: "I'd say the demand in training as in the higher distances in training has probably changed. Especially after recovery days the distances are higher, so small changes.
"He's highlighted the lads who were coming back from injury, and it's a bit hard for them if they get chucked back into a game and the levels are not to the levels of the lads who are playing week in, week out.
"I think he's made it clear that he wants everyone at the same fitness levels so, when asked for, everyone can be there and give 100 per cent and be fit for the team. That's the main thing he's brought to the table for the squad."
