Rangers manager Philippe Clement has made no secret of the fact that one of his top priorities since taking charge last month has been addressing the fitness levels of his players.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement talks to James Tavernier on the Ibrox touchline. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Clement described the fitness issues at the club as his “biggest puzzle” after inheriting a squad dealing with several injury issues. One of his first acts has been to remove Kemar Roofe from the frontline to allow the Rangers striker to get to the bottom of the recurring injuries that have plagued his Ibrox career.

And captain James Tavernier has revealed that the Belgian head coach has also set higher demands in training and laid down the law over the fitness levels required to be considered for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about the changes made by Clement since his arrival, Tavernier said: "He's obviously got his own ideas.

"The gaffer has came in and brought his own stamp to the game. He's getting the best out of the players at the minute. We're really tuned in to what he wants and it's working really well so far.

"I obviously can't go into too much because it's tactical stuff, but he's put his own imprint on it and raised the standards higher and the demands higher. He wants the team to be fitter and we're training really hard. His put his own stamp and we're all responding really well."

Pressed on what changes to training have been implemented, Tavernier added: "I'd say the demand in training as in the higher distances in training has probably changed. Especially after recovery days the distances are higher, so small changes.

"He's highlighted the lads who were coming back from injury, and it's a bit hard for them if they get chucked back into a game and the levels are not to the levels of the lads who are playing week in, week out.