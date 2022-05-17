James Tavernier explains what his first Rangers aim is as major personal award looms

The full-back could finish top of the competition's goal charts if Rangers can stop Frankfurt's playmaker Daichi Kamada scoring two goals in Seville.

The Japanese attacker is the only player left capable of catching Tavernier, who insists denying all the German side a goal is the most important aspect of the final to give Rangers the best hope of glory.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously it’ll sink in afterwards,” said Tavernier. “I’m obviously in the best position [to win the top scorer award]. I’d like to finish this competition as a winner of the cup picking up the trophy and I’d like to finish top scorer but the first aim is a clean sheet.

James Tavernier speaks to the media ahead of Rangers' clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

"When we finish that game it’ll hopefully put us in a great position and I think everything will link in afterwards."

Rangers' captain has struck seven times in Europe so far, one more than Lyon's Toko Ekambi and Galeno of Porto and two ahead of tonight's opponent Kamada and Patson Daka of Leicester.

Tavernier will be directly line up against Filip Kostic, top scorer versus tournament top assist maker.

“I obviously respect how he’s been playing. He’s a top player,” continued Tavernier.

“But I’ve just got to bring the best version of myself when the game starts and try to cause him problems and make him deal with me the majority of the game.