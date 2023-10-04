James Tavernier breaks silence on Michael Beale sacking as Rangers captain admits: 'We all feel responsible'
Former Light Blues midfielder Steven Davis was asked by the Rangers board on Sunday evening to take the reins until they appoint a new permanent boss after time was called on Beale.
The ex-QPR manager’s last game was a 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday which left the Light Blues seven points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic.
Davis will be assisted by fellow former Rangers players Alex Rae and Steven Smith, as well as coach Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.
Speaking in Cyprus ahead of the Europa League clash with Aris Limassol on Thursday night, Tavernier said: “As a team or a player you never want to see your manager go. Collectively, as a team, we all feel responsible. We know that performances haven’t been there but ultimately it’s results that have cost us this season.
“We’re dropping points and it’s not been good enough. We all take responsibility for that. The past few days have been challenging. But seeing Steven get the opportunity to take the team, we all admire him so much as a player and a person.
“We all have great respect for him and I’m sure the lads will give him their utmost and everything that he requires, especially for tomorrow night.”
Asked about the angry scenes after the Dons defeat, where the fans vented their displeasure yet again, the right-back said: “I think the first way to answer back is to get a result in your next game.
“We’ve got a challenging game tomorrow night but we’ve started the group off really well by beating Real Betis and we can put ourselves in a great position if we get the result that we want tomorrow.
“Ultimately the fans want us to win. Everyone who signed up to play for Rangers knew the task and knew this is a winning club and that’s what we all want to be, winners.
“I think the games where points have been dropped, it’s been down to really small moments and not taking our chances.
“Ultimately if we can address that then the weekend would have looked different. Us as players now have to take the responsibility to turn around those small moments and make the big difference in games.”
