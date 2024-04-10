James Tavernier and Rangers close in on Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona penalty records
Rangers and James Tavernier could break two penalty records this season, pipping Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona in the process.
Tavernier has converted 11 spot kicks in the Scottish Premiership this season – just one behind the 12 scored in two separate league campaigns by Real Madrid legend Ronaldo.
He has been priced at 7/4 to match the record at Dundee tonight – providing the match goes ahead – and 8/1 to convert from the spot twice at Dens Park and overtake CR7. He has also missed three league penalties this season, so could easily have been way beyond Ronaldo already, even before the split.
Meanwhile, Gers are also on course to smash another remarkable record, if they are awarded five more penalties in all competitions this season. They currently sit on 19 – which is four behind the 23 Barcelona were awarded in 2015/16.
As well as the seven remaining league fixtures, Rangers are still in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup so could play nine more matches in total. And they are priced at 2/1 to reach 24 by the time the season ends.
Last weekend Tavernier became the highest scoring defender in the history of British football with 131 career goals and the records don't look like slowing up any time soon. Ronaldo scored 12 league season penalties twice in his career – for Real Madrid in 2011/12 and for Italian giants Juventus in 2019/20.
