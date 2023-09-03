Skipper James Tavernier has no problem with fans who booed Rangers players as they circled the pitch at the end of a dispiriting defeat to Celtic.

Ibrox was in mutinous mood after the home side fell four points behind their rivals following the 1-0 loss. Try as they might, Rangers could not even cancel out Kyogo’s goal on the stroke of half-time in a fixture many had described as must win.

Supporters made clear their deep disappointment as the players sought to acknowledge the fans in traditional fashion after the final whistle.

“Well, it’s justified,” said Tavernier, when asked about the volley of jeers they were met with in response. “It’s as simple as that. We didn’t get the result the fans wanted and it’s totally justified.”

Tavernier was at a loss to explain why things were still not clicking on the pitch after a summer of transformation. Manager Michael Beale has brought in nine new arrivals though only two started yesterday.

“I can’t put a finger on it,” he said. “It’s just that final piece that we obviously have to work hard at. There's a lot of new faces, but we just have to keep working hard and moving forward, fixing it.”

Tavernier stressed that the new signings could not be used as an excuse. “We as a team have to be responsible," he said. "All of us, collectively, and obviously individually.”