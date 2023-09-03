All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73

James Tavernier accepts 'justified' Rangers jeers as Celtic defeat leaves Ibrox captain searching for answers

Skipper James Tavernier has no problem with fans who booed Rangers players as they circled the pitch at the end of a dispiriting defeat to Celtic.
Alan Pattullo
By Alan Pattullo
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 22:30 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 22:36 BST
 Comment

Ibrox was in mutinous mood after the home side fell four points behind their rivals following the 1-0 loss. Try as they might, Rangers could not even cancel out Kyogo’s goal on the stroke of half-time in a fixture many had described as must win.

Supporters made clear their deep disappointment as the players sought to acknowledge the fans in traditional fashion after the final whistle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Well, it’s justified,” said Tavernier, when asked about the volley of jeers they were met with in response. “It’s as simple as that. We didn’t get the result the fans wanted and it’s totally justified.”

Rangers captain James Tavernier looks dejected after the defeat to Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Rangers captain James Tavernier looks dejected after the defeat to Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Rangers captain James Tavernier looks dejected after the defeat to Celtic at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Tavernier was at a loss to explain why things were still not clicking on the pitch after a summer of transformation. Manager Michael Beale has brought in nine new arrivals though only two started yesterday.

“I can’t put a finger on it,” he said. “It’s just that final piece that we obviously have to work hard at. There's a lot of new faces, but we just have to keep working hard and moving forward, fixing it.”

Tavernier stressed that the new signings could not be used as an excuse. “We as a team have to be responsible," he said. "All of us, collectively, and obviously individually.”

He defended his own displays, which have been criticised by fans this season. Asked if he was happy with his own performance, he replied with a terse “yes”.

Related topics:James TavernierIbroxCelticSupporters
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.