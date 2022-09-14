James Sands dropped from USA squad ahead of World Cup - but Rangers team-mate and Celtic star make it

The on-loan New York City centre-back has started the last nine consecutive matches for the Ibrox side which featured the highs of a victory over PSV Eindhoven to qualify for the Champions League group stages, and the lows of back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Celtic and Ajax.

Sands, who has seven caps for the USMNT and was involved in the last international gathering in June, has not been named among the 26 picks in Gregg Berhalter’s roster for the friendly matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia taking place in Germany on September 23 and 27 respectively.

Rangers team-mate Malik Tillman, the midfielder currently on loan from Bayern Munich, has made the cut along with Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who completed a £6million permanent move to Parkhead this summer from Tottenham after impressing during a season-long loan last term.

Rangers defender James Sands has been left out of the USA squad for the upcoming friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Head coach Berhalter said the matches will be used to prepare for the World Cup finals, which begin in Qatar in November.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group," he said.