Jake Hastie returns to Rangers after premature end to Rotherham loan

Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers in the January transfer window after his loan to Rotherham United was cut short, the Ibrox club have announced.

The summer signing from Motherwell was loaned to the League One side for the duration of the season back in the summer transfer window.

Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers after loan spell with Rotherham. Picture: SNS

But Rangers now say a "mutual agreement" has allowed him to travel back north.

The 20-year-old made an early impact, scoring in three successive games for the Millers earlier in the campaign, but he struggled for a starting place in the last few months.

His final appearance came as a substitute in a New Year's Day win over Blackpool.

Rangers say he will join back up with the squad for the second half of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.