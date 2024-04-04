Rangers manager Philippe Clement feels that Jack Butland can still force his way into England’s Euro 2024 squad, but believes his goalkeeper’s full focus is on success at Ibrox.

Butland has been in excellent form since joining Rangers on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer, keeping 17 league clean sheets and being part of a defensive unit with the best record in the cinch Premiership. His performances reportedly caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate but in the last international window, the 31-year-old was left out of the squad in favour of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone. The latter has since picked up an elbow injury and has been ruled out of this summer’s tournament in Germany and Clement is convinced that Butland, who has nine caps to his name, could fill the void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not finished yet so of course,” Clement said of Butland’s chances of being at Euro 2024. “It goes on until the day that the selection is made, so there are chances. But Jack is not performing to get to the Euros. Jack is performing for the club and to win things here. Then the other things can come. Right now, he’s just focused on his training every day to work well and to be decisive for the team, to be there and to be ready. He’s only focused on that.”

Jack Butland has been impressive since joining Rangers on a free transfer.

Butland discovered his omission last month on the day of Rangers’ crucial Europa League second leg of their tie against Benfica. However, it did not affect his performance. “I haven’t seen one percent of a difference. Nothing. Zero,” continued Clement. “Like he showed in the game against Benfica. There’s no difference with Jack. That says a lot about his character. He’s realistic that the only thing you can do as a player is to perform well.