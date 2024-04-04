Jack Butland's England Euro 2024 chances not over - but full focus is on Rangers success
Rangers manager Philippe Clement feels that Jack Butland can still force his way into England’s Euro 2024 squad, but believes his goalkeeper’s full focus is on success at Ibrox.
Butland has been in excellent form since joining Rangers on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer, keeping 17 league clean sheets and being part of a defensive unit with the best record in the cinch Premiership. His performances reportedly caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate but in the last international window, the 31-year-old was left out of the squad in favour of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone. The latter has since picked up an elbow injury and has been ruled out of this summer’s tournament in Germany and Clement is convinced that Butland, who has nine caps to his name, could fill the void.
“It’s not finished yet so of course,” Clement said of Butland’s chances of being at Euro 2024. “It goes on until the day that the selection is made, so there are chances. But Jack is not performing to get to the Euros. Jack is performing for the club and to win things here. Then the other things can come. Right now, he’s just focused on his training every day to work well and to be decisive for the team, to be there and to be ready. He’s only focused on that.”
Butland discovered his omission last month on the day of Rangers’ crucial Europa League second leg of their tie against Benfica. However, it did not affect his performance. “I haven’t seen one percent of a difference. Nothing. Zero,” continued Clement. “Like he showed in the game against Benfica. There’s no difference with Jack. That says a lot about his character. He’s realistic that the only thing you can do as a player is to perform well.
“Then choices are made by other people. It’s the same for all the players here because a lot of guys are performing well here – but they’re not all playing or in the selection. That’s the life of a football player but the only thing you can do is show your best. Jack is into that, he knows that. He has experience.”
