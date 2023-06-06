Jack Butland signs for Rangers - length of contract, what the player said, Michael Beale comments

The 30-year-old, who has been capped nine times by England, has agreed a four-year deal with the Ibrox side, and becomes Michael Beale’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling.

Butland has spent the season past on loan at Manchester United but did not make a single appearance and has not played a first-team fixture of any description since last turning out for Palace in May last year.

Rangers were in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper following the confirmation that 41-year-old Allan McGregor is departing the club this summer with Butland joining Jon McLaughlin and Robbie McCrorie in the Ibrox ranks.

“I’m over the moon,” Butland told the Rangers website. The club speaks for itself. No matter where you are in football, you know about Rangers Football Club. This is a huge opportunity for me, and I’m delighted to be here.

“I feel great and motivated at the age that I am, and I feel excited at what the future holds. Doing that at a club that is equally as passionate about winning and being at the top was huge for me.

“It’s an important summer for the club and we need to get off to a good start. Getting the work done early is hugely important, so that we’re settled and raring to go when we come back in.”

Rangers manager Beale added: “I am delighted that we have recruited Jack. It was clear from our first meeting that we have a strong alignment on football and his development moving forward.

“At 30, he is coming into the prime years of his career having already amassed huge experience with 300 appearances in senior football, including almost 90 in the Premier League. In addition, he has played for England at every level, including nine caps for the senior team and five for the Great Britain Olympic team.